Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC Sells 30 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC decreased its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 34.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 57 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ORLY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,084,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,739,462,000 after purchasing an additional 75,837 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,850,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,954,404,000 after buying an additional 57,194 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,425,724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,505,649,000 after acquiring an additional 19,211 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,045,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,180,259,000 after acquiring an additional 376,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $671,384,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,275.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,143.00 to $1,204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,144.06.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,120.00, for a total value of $462,560.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,557 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total transaction of $1,751,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,120.00, for a total transaction of $462,560.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,411 shares of company stock valued at $56,846,062 over the last 90 days. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $1,125.48 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $860.10 and a twelve month high of $1,169.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,101.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,071.05. The firm has a market cap of $65.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.92.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $10.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.98 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 146.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

