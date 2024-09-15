Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC Sells 31,558 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 93.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,558 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camden National Bank increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 61,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,818,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 96.7% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 5,369 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $7,550,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,814,000 after buying an additional 28,667 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS USMV opened at $91.34 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

