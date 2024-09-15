Spell Token Market Capitalization Tops $78.01 Million (SPELL)

Spell Token (SPELL) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. One Spell Token token can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Spell Token has a market cap of $78.01 million and $2.98 million worth of Spell Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Spell Token has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Spell Token Profile

Spell Token’s genesis date was May 27th, 2021. Spell Token’s total supply is 196,008,739,620 tokens and its circulating supply is 148,678,044,395 tokens. Spell Token’s official message board is abracadabramoney.medium.com. The official website for Spell Token is abracadabra.money. Spell Token’s official Twitter account is @mim_spell and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Spell Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Spell Token (SPELL) is the utility token of the Spell protocol, which enables permissionless lending and borrowing of crypto assets. SPELL token is used for governance, staking rewards, liquidity mining, and fee discounts. It allows users to participate in decision-making processes and earn rewards for supporting the protocol.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spell Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spell Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spell Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

