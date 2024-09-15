StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SZLSF) Short Interest Down 33.3% in August

StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SZLSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the August 15th total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

StageZero Life Sciences Price Performance

Shares of SZLSF stock remained flat at $0.08 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 12 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,312. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average is $0.03. StageZero Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $1.00.

Get StageZero Life Sciences alerts:

StageZero Life Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

StageZero Life Sciences Ltd., a vertically integrated healthcare company, develops and commercializes proprietary molecular diagnostic tests for the early detection of diseases and personalized health management with a primary focus on cancer-related indications in North America and Western Europe. Its proprietary platform technology is Sentinel Principle, which identifies RNA-based biomarkers from whole blood.

Receive News & Ratings for StageZero Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StageZero Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.