StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SZLSF) Short Interest Down 33.3% in August

StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SZLSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the August 15th total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.
StageZero Life Sciences Price Performance
Shares of SZLSF stock remained flat at $0.08 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 12 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,312. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average is $0.03. StageZero Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $1.00.
StageZero Life Sciences Company Profile
