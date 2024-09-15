Status Market Cap Reaches $84.46 Million (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. One Status token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0216 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Status has a total market cap of $84.46 million and $1.78 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Status has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00009416 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,821.56 or 1.00081979 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00013443 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001001 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00007809 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00007364 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Status Profile

SNT is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,903,361,771 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Status is status.im.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,903,361,770.9820275 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02183096 USD and is down -0.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 150 active market(s) with $3,889,698.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

