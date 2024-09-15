Status Price Tops $0.0214 on Exchanges (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. Status has a total market capitalization of $83.54 million and approximately $1.77 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Status token can now be bought for about $0.0214 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Status has traded down 2.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00009378 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59,044.23 or 0.99961356 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00013608 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000988 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00007755 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00007461 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Status Token Profile

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,903,361,771 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official website is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,903,361,770.9820275 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02183096 USD and is down -0.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 150 active market(s) with $3,889,698.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

