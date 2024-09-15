Steem (STEEM) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $9.53 Million

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. In the last week, Steem has traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. Steem has a total market cap of $80.13 million and approximately $9.53 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Steem coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000283 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,023.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $326.34 or 0.00543500 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00009858 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.62 or 0.00107618 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $169.59 or 0.00282440 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00030632 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.86 or 0.00033077 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.93 or 0.00079831 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Steem

Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 471,462,942 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Steem is steem.com. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

