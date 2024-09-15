Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) Short Interest Update

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 177,800 shares, a drop of 20.2% from the August 15th total of 222,800 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 36,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Sterling Bancorp Stock Up 0.7 %

Sterling Bancorp stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.75. The stock had a trading volume of 48,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,553. Sterling Bancorp has a 52-week low of $4.55 and a 52-week high of $6.20. The firm has a market cap of $300.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.94 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.65 and a 200 day moving average of $5.21.

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 2.00%. The company had revenue of $34.28 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Sterling Bancorp

About Sterling Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 2.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 89,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,461,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,544,000 after acquiring an additional 8,077 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 60.6% during the second quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 26,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 5.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 229,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 26.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

