Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) Short Interest Update

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 177,800 shares, a drop of 20.2% from the August 15th total of 222,800 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 36,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.
Sterling Bancorp Stock Up 0.7 %
Sterling Bancorp stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.75. The stock had a trading volume of 48,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,553. Sterling Bancorp has a 52-week low of $4.55 and a 52-week high of $6.20. The firm has a market cap of $300.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.94 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.65 and a 200 day moving average of $5.21.
Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 2.00%. The company had revenue of $34.28 million for the quarter.
About Sterling Bancorp
Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.
