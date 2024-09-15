Stevard LLC Increases Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Stevard LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,426 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Stevard LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 107.5% during the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $175.01 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $133.34 and a twelve month high of $175.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $170.04 and its 200 day moving average is $166.60. The company has a market cap of $58.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

