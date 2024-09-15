Stevard LLC Sells 396 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Stevard LLC reduced its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. Stevard LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRSP. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 150.0% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 95.5% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 99.7% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 66.7% during the first quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $48.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.21. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a one year low of $37.55 and a one year high of $91.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.99 and a beta of 1.68.

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.98) earnings per share. CRISPR Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 99.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, COO Julianne Bruno sold 3,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $188,798.94. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,327.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CRSP shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.63.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

