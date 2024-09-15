Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) Hits New 12-Month High at $76.01

Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $76.01 and last traded at $76.01, with a volume of 284325 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Stewart Information Services in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Stewart Information Services from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Stewart Information Services from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.

Stewart Information Services Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 50.01 and a beta of 1.20.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.13). Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $602.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Stewart Information Services’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stewart Information Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This is a boost from Stewart Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 131.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO David C. Hisey sold 12,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.27, for a total transaction of $876,196.23. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,873,370.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stewart Information Services

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Stewart Information Services by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,922,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $112,963,000 after acquiring an additional 59,639 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,917,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $576,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,922,385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,070,000 after buying an additional 15,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Stewart Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $422,000. 96.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Stewart Information Services

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services in the United States and internationally. The company involves in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property. It also offers home and personal insurance services; services for tax-deferred exchanges; and digital customer engagement platform services.

