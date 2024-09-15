Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Receives $87.75 Average PT from Analysts

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $90.40.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Stifel Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Monday, September 9th.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SF

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Stock Up 1.8 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Stifel Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $1,251,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $1,543,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Stifel Financial in the 4th quarter worth $649,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 36.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 35,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 9,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Stifel Financial by 268.6% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 6,411 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SF opened at $85.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.09. Stifel Financial has a 52 week low of $54.81 and a 52 week high of $90.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stifel Financial will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stifel Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.18%.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.