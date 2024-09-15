Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Receives $87.75 Average PT from Analysts

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $90.40.
A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Stifel Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Monday, September 9th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stifel Financial
Stifel Financial Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of NYSE SF opened at $85.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.09. Stifel Financial has a 52 week low of $54.81 and a 52 week high of $90.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.
Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stifel Financial will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Stifel Financial Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.18%.
Stifel Financial Company Profile
Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.
