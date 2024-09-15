Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage on Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY)

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

INZY has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Inozyme Pharma in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an overweight rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.14.

Get Inozyme Pharma alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on INZY

Inozyme Pharma Stock Performance

Inozyme Pharma stock opened at $6.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 9.84 and a quick ratio of 9.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.14 million, a P/E ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.52. Inozyme Pharma has a 1-year low of $2.69 and a 1-year high of $7.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.19 and its 200 day moving average is $5.18.

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.07). Research analysts forecast that Inozyme Pharma will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inozyme Pharma

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of INZY. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in Inozyme Pharma by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,885,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,034,000 after purchasing an additional 505,950 shares in the last quarter. Superstring Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at $528,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,179,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,546,000 after acquiring an additional 54,837 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Inozyme Pharma by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,419,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,530,000 after acquiring an additional 33,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Inozyme Pharma by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 437,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,352,000 after acquiring an additional 150,120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Inozyme Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage rare disease biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant, genetically engineered, and fusion protein for the treatment of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as patients with end-stage kidney disease receiving hemodialysis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inozyme Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inozyme Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.