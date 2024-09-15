Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Raises Dividend to $0.31 Per Share

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the bank on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This is a boost from Stock Yards Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Stock Yards Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 3.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 15 years. Stock Yards Bancorp has a payout ratio of 32.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Stock Yards Bancorp to earn $3.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.0%.

NASDAQ:SYBT opened at $59.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.31. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 52 week low of $36.93 and a 52 week high of $64.51.

Stock Yards Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SYBT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $123.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.90 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 21.99%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stock Yards Bancorp will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SYBT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Hovde Group increased their price objective on Stock Yards Bancorp from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $64.00 price target (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $65.50 price objective on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stock Yards Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.88.

In other news, EVP William Dishman sold 2,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total transaction of $137,331.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,146,205.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP William Dishman sold 2,204 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total transaction of $137,331.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,146,205.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Heintzman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $373,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 107,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,667,248.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,757 shares of company stock valued at $1,165,177. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers a range of loan and deposit products to individual consumers and businesses in all its markets through retail lending, mortgage banking, deposit services, online banking, mobile banking, private banking, commercial lending, commercial real estate lending, leasing, treasury management services, merchant services, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

