StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Global Indemnity Group Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of GBLI opened at $33.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $448.80 million, a P/E ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.43. Global Indemnity Group has a 12 month low of $26.50 and a 12 month high of $37.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.14.
Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $108.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.00 million. Global Indemnity Group had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 5.79%. Equities research analysts forecast that Global Indemnity Group will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.
About Global Indemnity Group
Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Penn-America and Non-Core Operations. The company distributes property and general liability products for small commercial businesses through a network of wholesale general agents; and property and general liability niche products through program administrators with specific binding authority.
