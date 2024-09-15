StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Global Indemnity Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of GBLI opened at $33.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $448.80 million, a P/E ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.43. Global Indemnity Group has a 12 month low of $26.50 and a 12 month high of $37.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.14.

Get Global Indemnity Group alerts:

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $108.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.00 million. Global Indemnity Group had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 5.79%. Equities research analysts forecast that Global Indemnity Group will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Indemnity Group

About Global Indemnity Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Global Indemnity Group by 223.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 28,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 19,830 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group during the first quarter worth $2,488,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,562,000. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Penn-America and Non-Core Operations. The company distributes property and general liability products for small commercial businesses through a network of wholesale general agents; and property and general liability niche products through program administrators with specific binding authority.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global Indemnity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Indemnity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.