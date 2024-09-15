StockNews.com Begins Coverage on LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

LightPath Technologies Stock Performance

LightPath Technologies stock opened at $1.16 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $45.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.31. LightPath Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $1.77.

Institutional Trading of LightPath Technologies

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC boosted its position in LightPath Technologies by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 56,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in LightPath Technologies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,082,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 37,400 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in LightPath Technologies by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 111,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 47,429 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 5.7% during the second quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 3,723,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 15.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,571,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 211,626 shares during the last quarter. 56.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LightPath Technologies Company Profile

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.

