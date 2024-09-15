StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Culp (NYSE:CULP)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.
NYSE CULP opened at $5.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.44 million, a PE ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 1.18. Culp has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $6.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.04 and its 200 day moving average is $4.71.
Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 28th. The textile maker reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $49.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.76 million. Culp had a negative return on equity of 19.51% and a negative net margin of 7.88%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Culp stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 485,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,640 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 3.89% of Culp worth $2,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.05% of the company’s stock.
Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.
