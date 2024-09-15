StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.80.

Several analysts have recently commented on STNE shares. UBS Group increased their target price on StoneCo from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on StoneCo from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on StoneCo from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on StoneCo from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in StoneCo by 10.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,386,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,559,000 after buying an additional 779,445 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in StoneCo by 204.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,741,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,823,000 after buying an additional 5,195,787 shares during the period. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd lifted its stake in StoneCo by 10.5% in the first quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 3,681,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,157,000 after buying an additional 350,656 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in StoneCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,777,000. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its stake in StoneCo by 16.0% in the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 2,841,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,072,000 after buying an additional 392,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ STNE opened at $12.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.31. StoneCo has a 1-year low of $9.34 and a 1-year high of $19.46.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $615.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.74 million. StoneCo had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 13.21%. Equities analysts forecast that StoneCo will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

