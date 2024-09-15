STP 1-Day Volume Tops $3.71 Million (STPT)

STP (STPT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 14th. During the last seven days, STP has traded 10.5% higher against the dollar. One STP token can currently be purchased for about $0.0437 or 0.00000073 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. STP has a market capitalization of $84.81 million and $3.71 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00009417 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60,159.03 or 0.99997317 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00013487 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000999 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00007880 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00007316 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000036 BTC.

STP Profile

STP is a token. It launched on June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. The official message board for STP is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. STP’s official website is stp.network. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_network.

STP Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283.027067. The last known price of STP is 0.04434143 USD and is down -1.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 91 active market(s) with $29,008,937.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STP using one of the exchanges listed above.

