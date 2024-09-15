Strathcona Resources Ltd. (TSE:SCR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Strathcona Resources Ltd. (TSE:SCR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.

Strathcona Resources Stock Performance

SCR opened at C$28.53 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$30.74 and a 200 day moving average price of C$31.11. Strathcona Resources has a 1 year low of C$1.86 and a 1 year high of C$37.69. The stock has a market cap of C$6.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.29, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 11.09.

Get Strathcona Resources alerts:

Strathcona Resources (TSE:SCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$1.43 earnings per share for the quarter. Strathcona Resources had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business had revenue of C$992.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$978.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Strathcona Resources will post 4.0757143 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Strathcona Resources

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, Senior Officer Scott Seipert bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$30.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$152,500.00. In other news, Director Navjeet Dhillon acquired 3,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$31.75 per share, with a total value of C$109,696.25. Also, Senior Officer Scott Seipert bought 5,000 shares of Strathcona Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$30.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$152,500.00. Insiders own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised Strathcona Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Standpoint Research upped their price target on shares of Strathcona Resources from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$35.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SCR

About Strathcona Resources

(Get Free Report)

Strathcona Resources Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas reserves in Canada. It operates through three segments: Cold Lake Thermal, Lloydminster Heavy Oil, and Montney. The Cold Lake Thermal segment includes three producing assets in the Cold Lake region of Northern Alberta; and Lindbergh, Orion, and Tucker.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Strathcona Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strathcona Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.