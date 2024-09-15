SUNDOG Price Reaches $0.35 (SUNDOG)

SUNDOG (SUNDOG) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. One SUNDOG token can now be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000584 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SUNDOG has traded up 45.9% against the dollar. SUNDOG has a market capitalization of $350.76 million and $164.06 million worth of SUNDOG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000086 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $155.55 or 0.00259069 BTC.

SUNDOG Token Profile

SUNDOG launched on August 14th, 2024. SUNDOG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for SUNDOG is www.sundog.meme. SUNDOG’s official Twitter account is @sundog_trx.

SUNDOG Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SUNDOG (SUNDOG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Tron20 platform. SUNDOG has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 997,496,552 in circulation. The last known price of SUNDOG is 0.35723031 USD and is up 4.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $161,190,617.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.sundog.meme.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUNDOG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SUNDOG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SUNDOG using one of the exchanges listed above.

