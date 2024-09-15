Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN) Stock Price Up 2.4%

Surrozen, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRZN – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.59 and last traded at $8.58. Approximately 8,571 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 13,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.38.

Surrozen Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.61 and a 200-day moving average of $10.26.

Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.79) by $1.25. As a group, analysts predict that Surrozen, Inc. will post -9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Surrozen

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRZN. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Surrozen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,080,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Surrozen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,050,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Surrozen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $724,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Surrozen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $711,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

Surrozen, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops drug candidates to selectively modulate the Wnt pathway for tissue repair. The company is developing antibody-based therapeutics which targets various disease areas, including diseases of the intestine, liver, retina, cornea, lung, kidney, cochlea, skin, pancreas, and central nervous system.

