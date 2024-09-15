Tamboran Resources Corp (NYSE:TBN) Short Interest Up 116.9% in August

Tamboran Resources Corp (NYSE:TBN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,100 shares, an increase of 116.9% from the August 15th total of 14,800 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Insider Transactions at Tamboran Resources

In other news, major shareholder Bryan Sheffield acquired 12,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.12 per share, for a total transaction of $249,970.88. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,247,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,217,768.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Tamboran Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,687,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tamboran Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,687,000. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tamboran Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,750,000.

Tamboran Resources Stock Up 0.3 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TBN stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.35. The company had a trading volume of 6,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,213. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.88. Tamboran Resources has a fifty-two week low of $17.92 and a fifty-two week high of $25.99.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TBN shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Tamboran Resources in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Tamboran Resources in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Johnson Rice began coverage on shares of Tamboran Resources in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Tamboran Resources in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company.

About Tamboran Resources

We are an early stage, growth-driven independent natural gas exploration and production company focused on an integrated approach to the commercial development of the natural gas resources in the Beetaloo located within the Northern Territory of Australia. We and our working interest partners have exploration permits (“EPs”) to approximately 4.7 million contiguous gross acres (approximately 1.9 million net acres to Tamboran) and are currently the largest acreage holder in the Beetaloo.

