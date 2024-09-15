Taurus Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Taurus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,788 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,858 shares during the period. Salesforce accounts for about 2.6% of Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $25,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fox Hill Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 4.0% during the first quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management now owns 985 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in Salesforce by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,946 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,369 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Blue Barn Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.8% during the first quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.8% during the second quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,876 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.97, for a total value of $1,104,474.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,920,275.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.32, for a total value of $228,265.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,368,357.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.97, for a total transaction of $1,104,474.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 117,581 shares in the company, valued at $30,920,275.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,376 shares of company stock valued at $15,878,005 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Salesforce from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Salesforce from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.41.

Salesforce Price Performance

NYSE CRM opened at $254.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $246.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $253.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.14. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $193.68 and a fifty-two week high of $318.71.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.78%.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

