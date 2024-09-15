Taurus Asset Management LLC Sells 187 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Taurus Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Chart Industries comprises approximately 2.1% of Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $21,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors increased its position in Chart Industries by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,986,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $679,814,000 after purchasing an additional 17,450 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,208,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $693,243,000 after buying an additional 45,137 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,170,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,725,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 930,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,819,000 after acquiring an additional 73,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Chart Industries by 10.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 770,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,209,000 after acquiring an additional 74,519 shares in the last quarter.

Chart Industries stock opened at $114.98 on Friday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.60 and a fifty-two week high of $177.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 114.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $132.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.39). Chart Industries had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chart Industries news, Director Paul E. Mahoney purchased 500 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $106.55 per share, for a total transaction of $53,275.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,500.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jillian C. Evanko acquired 440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $114.31 per share, with a total value of $50,296.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,448 shares in the company, valued at $14,339,960.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul E. Mahoney bought 500 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $106.55 per share, with a total value of $53,275.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,500.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,940 shares of company stock worth $217,071 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Chart Industries from $179.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $199.00 price target on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $193.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Chart Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chart Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.46.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

