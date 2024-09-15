Taurus Asset Management LLC Sells 826 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Taurus Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,775 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 826 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices makes up about 2.4% of Taurus Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $23,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 102.9% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 926.7% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 70.7% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 94.4% in the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $152.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $246.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 223.99, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $149.56 and its 200 day moving average is $161.88. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.11 and a 12-month high of $227.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMD shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $3,091,482.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,278,881.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

