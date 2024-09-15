Teilinger Capital Ltd. Acquires 95,000 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Teilinger Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 271.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,000 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 5.2% of Teilinger Capital Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Teilinger Capital Ltd.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $11,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $95,153,000. Lyell Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $971,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,418,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,506,846,000 after purchasing an additional 814,240 shares during the last quarter. Vima LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 281,866.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vima LLC now owns 25,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 25,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TLT opened at $100.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.52 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $82.42 and a 12 month high of $101.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.45.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.3128 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

