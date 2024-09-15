Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:TLPFY traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.79. 5,425 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,015. Teleperformance has a twelve month low of $44.15 and a twelve month high of $83.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.25 and a 200 day moving average of $54.23.

About Teleperformance

Teleperformance SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the customers consultancy services in France and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Core Services and Digital Integrated Business Services, and Specialized Services. The company offers customer relationship operations, technical support, technical assistance and customer acquisition services, management of business processes, back office and digital platform services, consulting, data analysis services, on-line interpretation, visa application management, health management services, and accounts receivable credit management services, and recruitment process outsource services.

