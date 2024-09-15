Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:TDS)

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.

Telephone and Data Systems has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years. Telephone and Data Systems has a dividend payout ratio of -72.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Telephone and Data Systems to earn ($0.13) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -123.1%.

Telephone and Data Systems Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:TDS opened at $23.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.51. Telephone and Data Systems has a 52-week low of $13.69 and a 52-week high of $24.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Telephone and Data Systems ( NYSE:TDS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a positive return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 9.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Telephone and Data Systems will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

