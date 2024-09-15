Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Boosts Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Free Report) by 21.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSJO. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 6,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $22.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.72. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.32 and a 52-week high of $22.93.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $0.103 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

