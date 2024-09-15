Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Grows Stock Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 197.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,459 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,943,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,212,164,000 after acquiring an additional 610,635 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,697,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $934,701,000 after purchasing an additional 467,283 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,346,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $594,383,000 after purchasing an additional 281,554 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,292,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $595,656,000 after purchasing an additional 662,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,899,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $463,759,000 after purchasing an additional 433,840 shares in the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $98.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.45. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $88.86 and a 12-month high of $99.15. The stock has a market cap of $30.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.2882 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

