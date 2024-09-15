Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Makes New $209,000 Investment in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHD. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 332.8% during the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 14,614 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $310,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 576.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 10,106 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 37,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 9,636 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $83.36 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $66.67 and a 12-month high of $84.57. The company has a market cap of $58.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.41.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

