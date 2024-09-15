Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Makes New $482,000 Investment in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VYM. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth about $44,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of VYM opened at $126.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.05 and its 200 day moving average is $120.06. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $98.40 and a 12-month high of $127.50. The company has a market capitalization of $57.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.