Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $814,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Nvwm LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 46.8% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

IWF opened at $366.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $97.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $256.01 and a 12 month high of $382.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $359.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $348.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

