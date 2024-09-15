Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Makes New Investment in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VGIT. DDFG Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. DDFG Inc now owns 56,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 106,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,334,000 after purchasing an additional 35,665 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 32,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 10,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 294.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 48,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 36,464 shares during the period.

VGIT opened at $60.71 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.07 and a fifty-two week high of $60.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.61 and its 200 day moving average is $58.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.1851 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

