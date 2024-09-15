Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Purchases 353,190 Shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners boosted its holdings in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF – Free Report) by 235.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 503,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 353,190 shares during the quarter. BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF makes up about 4.4% of Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners owned about 0.29% of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF worth $23,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DYNF. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $379,294,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,115,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,009,562,000 after purchasing an additional 7,049,707 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,406,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,077,000 after buying an additional 4,038,905 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF in the first quarter worth $151,554,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF in the first quarter valued at $124,212,000.

BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF Stock Performance

BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF stock opened at $48.52 on Friday. BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF has a one year low of $33.31 and a one year high of $48.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.15.

About BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF

The BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (DYNF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of large- and mid-cap US stocks that uses five equity style factors. DYNF was launched on Mar 19, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

