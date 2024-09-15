Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Raises Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,484 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in International Business Machines were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $780,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 96.6% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 38,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after acquiring an additional 18,762 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their target price on International Business Machines from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.60.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM stock opened at $214.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.87 and a fifty-two week high of $216.09. The company has a market capitalization of $197.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $192.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.39.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $15.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.62 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 40.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. Analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 75.65%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

