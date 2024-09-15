Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Sells 66,089 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 92.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,089 shares during the quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Midwest Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 18,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 3,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Flagstar Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 6,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $71.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.05. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $71.65.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

