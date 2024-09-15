Terna S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TERRF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Terna S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TERRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,745,200 shares, a decline of 31.4% from the August 15th total of 18,569,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 127,452.0 days.

Terna Price Performance

Shares of Terna stock remained flat at $8.55 on Friday. 53 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,431. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.26 and a 200 day moving average of $8.05. Terna has a 1 year low of $7.18 and a 1 year high of $9.00.

About Terna

Terna S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides electricity transmission and dispatching services in Italy, other Euro-area countries, and internationally. It operates through Regulated, Non-Regulated, and International segments. The company is involved in the design, construction, management, development, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid; dispatching and metering; and construction of storage systems.

