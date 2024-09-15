Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Receives $204.21 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seventeen have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $209.60.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Tesla from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Tesla from $274.00 to $258.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. KGI Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $236.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $230.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla has a 52-week low of $138.80 and a 52-week high of $278.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.63. The company has a market capitalization of $735.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.75, a P/E/G ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 2.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,696,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,967,479.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,696,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 168.8% in the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 193 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

