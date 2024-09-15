Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Lyell Wealth Management LP

Lyell Wealth Management LP decreased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,389 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 945 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 193 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 121.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 208 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

TSLA opened at $230.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $735.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.75, a P/E/G ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 2.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $223.37 and its 200-day moving average is $194.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.80 and a 52-week high of $278.98.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,967,479.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,967,479.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,696,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $286.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, August 19th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. KGI Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $236.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, New Street Research downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.60.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

