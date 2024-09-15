Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.89.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TEVA. UBS Group lifted their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Argus upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Shares of NYSE:TEVA opened at $18.41 on Tuesday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52-week low of $8.06 and a 52-week high of $19.08. The stock has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.90, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.93.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 39.66% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Equities analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Roberto Mignone sold 519,000 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $8,838,570.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 981,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,706,430. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Eric A. Hughes sold 24,537 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $423,263.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $777,285. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roberto Mignone sold 519,000 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $8,838,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 981,000 shares in the company, valued at $16,706,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the first quarter worth $28,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the first quarter worth $30,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the second quarter worth $48,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the first quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

