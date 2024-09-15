Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Taurus Asset Management LLC

Taurus Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 19.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 20,173 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises approximately 1.7% of Taurus Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $16,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.3% during the second quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 53,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,365,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,132,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $609,294,000 after acquiring an additional 218,391 shares during the period. Seven Mile Advisory grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 2,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Williams Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.1% during the second quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Texas Instruments news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total value of $1,626,480.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,473,238.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total value of $1,626,480.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,238.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total value of $251,328.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,233,101.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,558 shares of company stock worth $3,255,323. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $199.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $182.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $200.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.81. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $139.48 and a twelve month high of $214.66.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 33.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 81.12%.

TXN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $255.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.67.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

