Thai Oil Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TOIPY) Declares $0.27 Dividend

Thai Oil Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TOIPY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 5th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.2669 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.

Thai Oil Public Stock Performance

Shares of TOIPY opened at $15.00 on Friday. Thai Oil Public has a 1 year low of $14.66 and a 1 year high of $15.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.32.

About Thai Oil Public

Thai Oil Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil refining, petrochemicals, lube base oil, and other businesses in Thailand and internationally. It operates through Oil Refinery, Lube Base Oil Refinery, Aromatics and LAB, Power Generation, Solvent, Ethanol, Olefins, and Others segments.

