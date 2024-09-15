The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) is Rock Point Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Rock Point Advisors LLC cut its stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 565,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 29,839 shares during the quarter. AES accounts for about 3.0% of Rock Point Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $9,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in AES by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,725,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,608,773,000 after buying an additional 1,929,523 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in AES by 11.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 77,641,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,392,110,000 after acquiring an additional 7,969,594 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in AES by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 71,348,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,373,460,000 after acquiring an additional 31,009,718 shares during the period. M&G Plc purchased a new position in AES in the first quarter worth about $123,272,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AES by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,441,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AES. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of AES in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of AES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on AES from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

AES Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of AES stock opened at $18.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.31 and a 200 day moving average of $17.91. The company has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 1.07. The AES Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.43 and a fifty-two week high of $22.21.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. AES had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AES Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.1725 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is 95.83%.

AES Profile

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

