The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,747,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 128,848 shares during the period. Allstate comprises approximately 2.6% of Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned 1.42% of Allstate worth $598,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Allstate by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

ALL stock opened at $188.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.48. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $108.16 and a 52 week high of $191.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $176.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.04 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($4.42) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 15.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.24%.

Several equities analysts have commented on ALL shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Allstate from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.76.

In other Allstate news, EVP Elizabeth Brady sold 49,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.09, for a total value of $8,861,552.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,431,901.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Allstate news, EVP Elizabeth Brady sold 49,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.09, for a total value of $8,861,552.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,431,901.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Toohey sold 16,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total transaction of $3,005,595.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $877,968.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 201,938 shares of company stock valued at $36,122,740 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

