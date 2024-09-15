The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN) versus Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) Head to Head Review

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) and The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Ryan Specialty has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Baldwin Insurance Group has a beta of 1.59, suggesting that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ryan Specialty and The Baldwin Insurance Group”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ryan Specialty $2.08 billion 8.06 $61.04 million $0.53 120.91 The Baldwin Insurance Group $1.22 billion 4.66 -$90.14 million ($0.92) -52.41

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Ryan Specialty has higher revenue and earnings than The Baldwin Insurance Group. The Baldwin Insurance Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ryan Specialty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

84.8% of Ryan Specialty shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.4% of The Baldwin Insurance Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.1% of Ryan Specialty shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.1% of The Baldwin Insurance Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ryan Specialty and The Baldwin Insurance Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ryan Specialty 10.21% 48.08% 6.57% The Baldwin Insurance Group -3.67% 10.46% 3.12%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Ryan Specialty and The Baldwin Insurance Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ryan Specialty 1 6 4 0 2.27 The Baldwin Insurance Group 0 1 3 1 3.00

Ryan Specialty currently has a consensus target price of $63.40, suggesting a potential downside of 1.06%. The Baldwin Insurance Group has a consensus target price of $43.60, suggesting a potential downside of 9.58%. Given Ryan Specialty’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Ryan Specialty is more favorable than The Baldwin Insurance Group.

Summary

Ryan Specialty beats The Baldwin Insurance Group on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ryan Specialty

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter. The company serves commercial, industrial, institutional, and government sectors. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About The Baldwin Insurance Group

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions. The Insurance Advisory Solutions segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits, and private risk management solutions for businesses and high-net-worth individuals, as well as their families. The Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions segment offers Future platform, that manufactures technology-enabled insurance products suite comprises personal, commercial, and specialty lines; specialty wholesale broker business that delivers professionals, individuals, and niche industry businesses; and reinsurance brokerage services. The Mainstreet Insurance Solutions segment provides personal insurance, commercial insurance, and life and health solutions to individuals and businesses in communities. The company was formerly known as BRP Group, Inc. and changed its name to The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. in May 2024. The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

