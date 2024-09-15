The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Short Interest Up 21.7% in August

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,480,000 shares, a growth of 21.7% from the August 15th total of 9,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of New York Mellon

In related news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $961,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 173,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,150,652.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bank of New York Mellon

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 3,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 28,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 1858 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1858 Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.9% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

NYSE:BK traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.70. The stock had a trading volume of 3,617,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,815,194. Bank of New York Mellon has a one year low of $39.66 and a one year high of $69.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.08.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. This is a positive change from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.14.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

