The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Stake Raised by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 819,328 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,545 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cheesecake Factory were worth $32,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 2,360.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 689 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 276.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CAKE. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $37.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 1 year low of $28.58 and a 1 year high of $41.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.16.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $904.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $909.19 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 43.62% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.54%.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

