The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Rathbones Group PLC

Posted by on Sep 15th, 2024

Rathbones Group PLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KOFree Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,340,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,478 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola makes up about 1.9% of Rathbones Group PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Rathbones Group PLC owned approximately 0.12% of Coca-Cola worth $339,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. Argus raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Cfra restated a “hold” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.73.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on KO

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.9 %

Coca-Cola stock opened at $71.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $51.55 and a twelve month high of $73.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.93.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KOGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.62% and a net margin of 22.92%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 18,482 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.95, for a total transaction of $1,274,333.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,398,603.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 18,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.95, for a total value of $1,274,333.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at $15,398,603.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 42,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $2,968,637.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,987,070.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 974,715 shares of company stock valued at $579,704,927. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO)

